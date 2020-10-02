HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the Electoral Commission of Zambia should start “biting” politicians who have a tendency of making reckless comments about the Commission. And Information Minister Dora Siliya has lamented that some people are hell bent on eroding the people’s confidence in ECZ. But Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwimbu says ECZ is a failed institution whih has failed to run elections in Zambia. Debating a motion brought by Luapula PF member of parliament Emerine Kabashi that the house adopt the Report of the Parliamentary...



