VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says it is not too late for a Commission of Inquiry into Privatisation because there is no timeframe in which government can fight a crime. And Vice-President Wina says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema cannot be singled out because he is not the only one who was involved in the privatisation process. During Vice-President’s question time in Parliament, Friday, Livingstone UPND member of parliament Matthew Jere asked Vice-President Inonge Wina whether or not the petition received by President Edgar Lungu was rightly timed or it was a witch-hunt....