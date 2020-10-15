TRANSPARENCY International Zambia Chapter president Rueben Lifuka says the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should complement the work of Smart Zambia by investigating all culprits who have been swindling government of its resources through unjustified salaries and benefits. And Lifuka has urged Smart Zambia to ensure the exercise to clean up the government payroll should cover all ministries and departments. In a statement to News Diggers, Lifuka said law enforcement agencies should start applying criminal sanctions as a deterrent measure against people who swindle the government...
Menu