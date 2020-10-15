Transparency International vice chairperson Rueben Lifuka speaks at the 2019 Anti Corruption Conference organized by Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute in Port of Spain, on March 21, 2019 at Hilton Trinidad Hotel

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia Chapter president Rueben Lifuka says the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should complement the work of Smart Zambia by investigating all culprits who have been swindling government of its resources through unjustified salaries and benefits. And Lifuka has urged Smart Zambia to ensure the exercise to clean up the government payroll should cover all ministries and departments. In a statement to News Diggers, Lifuka said law enforcement agencies should start applying criminal sanctions as a deterrent measure against people who swindle the government...