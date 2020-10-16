NDC vice president Joseph Akafumba says the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has hit a snag because despite being incarcerated, Chishimba Kambwili is not barred from contesting elections next year. And UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says the only reason Kambwili is in prison is because Zambia is being ruled by an autocratic and brutal regime. Speaking at a joint press briefing which was held at Kambwili’s residence in Woodlands, Thursday, Akafumba said according to the provisions of the constitution which prescribe who is eligible to run for office, the NDC was...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.