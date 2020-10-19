A STUDY by Transparency International Zambia has revealed that there is no coordination between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance in handling donations made towards the fight against COVID-19. And the study has revealed that some private sector actors were making declarations of donations before they actually donate, giving them an opportunity to gain popularity based on falsehoods. Speaking during press briefing, Friday, TIZ democratic governance lead officer Gilbert Mwanza said the lack of coordination among stakeholders signaled lack of information on the total amount of donations...



