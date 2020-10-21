UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with the party mobilization chairperson Sylvia Masebo plead with the police officers to allow them inside after they were denied entry at Lusaka Magistrates Court on October 20, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE PF is setting a bad precedent by refusing political leaders to visit Chishimba Kambwili in prison because they may one day face the same situation, says NDC deputy national chairperson for mobilisation Fabian Mutale. Meanwhile, Prison Service Commissioner General Chisela Chileshe says the Commission will issue a comprehensive statement on the State’s continued refusal to allow Kambwili’s well-wishers a chance to see him in prison. In an interview, Mutale, who is also Kamwili’s private secretary, bitterly complained that party members were denied access to their leader in prison unless...