POLICE in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba, aged 33, of Zambia Army who is suspected to have murdered Dr Tasila Tembo. In a statement, Wednesday, acting police spokesperson Danny Mwale announced that Dr Tembo’s body was found in a decomposed state covered with leaves in an army training centre in Mikango area. “Police in Lusaka received a report of a missing person in which it was reported that a female identified as Dr Tasila Tembo, aged 47, of plot number 1732 Meanwood, Ibex Hill, went missing....
