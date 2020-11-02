POLICE in Ndola have arrested 20 people for rioting after hearing a rumour that a local woman was a witch who was behind the death of her son. Her son died on the spot last week after being ran over by a truck. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said the riotous behavior was based on a rumour. “Yes, we have some residents of Chipulukusu in our detention. This was after the riots over a rumour from a son that her mother was a witch,” said Katanga. Chipulukusu ward Councillor Kennedy...



