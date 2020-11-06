FORMER Special Assistant to the President for Policy and Project Implementation Jack Kalala has charged that giving aid or debt relief to Zambia will be like pouring water in a bottomless container as what the country needs now is regime change. In response to Oxfam who recently called for debt relief to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the stressed economy, Kalala said the challenge that the country was currently facing was a leadership crisis and not the need for debt relief. “The underlying problem in...
Menu