POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 22-year-old man of no fixed abode for unburying baby graves and removing wrappers in which the bodies were. According to a statement issued by police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Fiesta Tembo was also found with some cannabis upon being searched. “Police in Lusaka received a report of Trespass on Burial Sites alleged to have occurred on 09th November, 2020 at around 04:30 hours at Chingwere Cemetery in Matero in which an Assistant Foreman at the Cemetery aged 56 reported to have found one male...
