STATE House police divisional assistant commissioner Michael Malambo has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that anyone who refers to Valden Findlay’s dealings refers to President Edgar Lungu. He was testifying in a matter in which National Democratic Congress (NDC) party leader Chishimba Kambwili is charged with defamation of the President following a complaint filed in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court by New Congress Party president Peter Chanda. It is alleged that between September 1 and 12, 2019 in Lusaka, Kambwili, with intent to bring the name of the President into hatred,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.