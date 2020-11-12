UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says Zambians will celebrate when President Edgar Lungu leaves office, adding that it is wishful thinking for the Head of State to say people will miss him. And Chirundu UPND member of parliament Douglas Syakalima says President Lungu will not even be on the ballot paper because he doesn’t qualify to stand. On Tuesday, while addressing chiefs in Chitambo District, President Lungu said Zambians would regret and miss him when he leaves office. But in an interview, Kakoma said Zambians will instead be joyous because he...



