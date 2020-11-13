THE Auditor General’s Report has revealed that the Office of the President in Central Province borrowed from the general deposit account for general administrative activities such as allowances and minister’s tour of districts without authority from the Secretary to the Treasury. According to the Report of the Auditor General on the accounts of the republic for the financial year ended 31st December 2019, that the borrowed money was also used for procurements of service parts for motor vehicles. “Contrary to the Appropriation Act No. 22 of 2018, during the period...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.