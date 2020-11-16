PATRIOTIC Front secretary general Davies Mwila says PF has to retain power at all costs. And Mwila says party structures should ensure that people register as voters because the party which will win in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt will form government. Speaking when he met ward officials in Munali Constituency, Friday, Mwila urged them to register as voters saying the ruling party needed to retain power at all costs. “We have to retain power at all costs. Let us bring people to the party we want numbers. Lusaka nga...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.