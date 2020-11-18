TRANSPORT and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says while it is true that President Edgar Lungu has already been sworn in twice, that does not mean he is not eligible to stand in 2021. And Kafwaya says some people in his constituency are not registering as voters because they are busy harvesting caterpillars and are not aware that the old voter’s card will not work. Speaking when he featured on Kasama Radio, Monday evening, Kafwaya wondered where people that wanted to challenge President Lungu’s eligibility would go because the Constitutional Court...



