NATIONAL Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili says running her Ministry has been a challenge. And Rev Sumaili says there is need to uphold morals and uprightness in governance. Speaking when she featured on Smart Eagles’ Round Table Talk, Tuesday, Rev Sumaili said it was hard to run her Ministry many people did not understand its role. “I think the grace in my life is to start new things. This is how it has been, I remember as I said when I was at Citibank in treasury, then...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.