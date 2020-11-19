THE Auditor General’s Report has revealed that in the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS), nine correctional facilities in Central Province generated amounts totalling K732,175 from sale of maize and mealie meal but only K2,250 had been remitted contrary to the Zambia Prisons Service standing orders. According to the Report of the Auditor General on the accounts of the republic for the financial year ended 31st December 2019, the balance of K729,925 was applied on administrative expenses. “The Zambia Prison Service Standing Orders No. 674 (1) stipulates that revenue received in respect...



