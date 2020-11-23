A 25-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s Mtendere East Compound set ablaze his 21-year-old wife using kerosene and later drank poison after a marital dispute.

In a statement, Monday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo disclosed that Shepherd Chisala and his wife Agnes Kafupi Chisala were rushed to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where they both passed on following the incident.

“On 22nd November, 2020, police in Lusaka received a report from a female adult of Kalikiliki that her tenant, identified as Shepherd Chisala, aged 25, set ablaze his wife Agnes Kafupi Chisala, aged 21, using kerosene and that he later drank an unknown poisonous substance in a bid to commit suicide. This is reported to have happened on 22nd November, 2020, between 02.30 hours and 03.00 hours in Mtendere East after a marital dispute,” stated Katongo.

“Both were rushed to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where the man died the same day, while his wife was admitted to the same hospital as she had sustained serious burns. The victim, Agness Kafupi, who was admitted in the ICU at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, died in the early hours of today (Monday), between 05:30 hours and 06:00 hours. The body is in the same Hospital mortuary.”