MOVEMENT for Democratic change (MDC) interim president Felix Mutati says the pain Zambians are going through is too much for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) not to listen to their cries. And Mutati says the MDC needs to define itself as a real alternative party to voters. Speaking to journalists shortly after visiting Kalulushi District on the Copperbelt Province, Sunday evening, Mutati said despite the ECZ’s progress made on the ongoing voter registration exercise, citizens would not stop complaining about the slow process because voters had still not yet...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.