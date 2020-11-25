Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo speaks to journalists shortly after presentation of the 2019 National Budget by Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe on September 28, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MAZABUKA Central UPND member of parliament says President Edgar Lungu does not care about Zambia’s debt crisis because his focus is on campaigning around the country ahead of next year’s general election. On Monday, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe said those questioning President Lungu’s perceived silence on the state of the economy should know that whatever Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu said was ultimately the Head of State’s position. But in an interview, Nkombo said Dr Ng’andu should not be the one to...