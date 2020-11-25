SPEAKER of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini has instructed Mines and Minerals Development Minister Richard Musukwa to give a comprehensive statement on the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to the House this Thursday. This was in response to a point of order raised by PF Nchanga member of parliament Chilombo Chali on November 12, 2020, who asked if Musukwa was in order not to update the House on the status of KCM after he had promised to give a detailed statement in October. In his response, Dr Matibini...



