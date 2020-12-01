Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja during the launch of the 2016 general elections report at Lilayi police college in Lusaka on November 30, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the Zambia Police Service stands resolute to effectively plan for the 2021 general election to achieve a positive impact in its operations. And UNDP senior election advisor Lionel Laurel has hailed the Zambia Police Service for its readiness and willingness to draw lessons from policing the 2016 general election. Speaking during the launch of the 2016 General Election Policing Report at Lilayi Police College, Monday, Kanganja announced that the police service had tabulated its security requirement plan to government to efficiently police next...