PEOPLE’s Alliance for Change president Andyford Banda says the rising number of defamation of the president cases are a ploy by government to intimidate those who speak against leaders as elections approach. On Monday, police arrested 21-year-old Alex Munganga for defaming President Edgar Lungu on Facebook, while another man identified as Lawrence Kasonde was arrested in Kitwe last week for the same offense, joining a string of others who are before the courts of law for disparaging and insulting the Head of State. In an interview, Banda said now that...
