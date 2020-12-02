RAINBOW Party secretary Wynter Kabimba says if the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) is buying Chrismar Hotel in good faith, it must inform the public what they intend to do with it and demonstrate how pensioners will benefit. NAPSA is winding up a purchase transaction of Chrismar Hotel, a Lusaka based business that is owned by President Edgar Lungu’s close friend Valden Findlay. In August this year, News Diggers published a story revealing that NAPSA was facing political pressure to buy the Hotel, but the Pension Authority vehemently denied having...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.