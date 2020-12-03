NDC NATIONAL youth chairperson Charles Kabwita says Zambias should take it upon themselves to ensure that the 2021 general election is free and fair because the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has demonstrated it will not do what is in the best interest of the country. In an interview, Kabwita said it was evident from the way the institution had conducted the voter registration exercise that it would fail to run next year’s election, and that Zambians should mount sustained pressure on the ECZ to do the correct thing. “From...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.