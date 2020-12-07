Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu addresses journalists during press briefing at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka on June 24, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPORT and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says he is satisfied with the voter registration exercise in his Lunte constituency of Northern Province. But Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to extend the voter registration exercise deadline given the low number of registered voters. In an interview, Kafwaya said that the number of citizens registering in Lunte constituency was progressively increasing. “I don’t know what the target for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is for Lunte. They have not shared...