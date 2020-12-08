DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba says the PF is to blame for the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s shortcomings. On Friday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said the Commission had so far registered about 4.3 million eligible voters. “Let me take this opportunity to mention that the Commission continues to make tremendous progress in registering voters and the following statistics have been recorded in the past three phases of the voter registration exercise. These are the cumulative statistics of the three phases of the exercise. In phase one, the Commission...



