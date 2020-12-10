CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer Rodger Chongwe says President Edgar Lungu should have listened to Attorney General Likando Kalaluka’s advice on ministers staying in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016. And Chongwe has insisted that President Lungu is not eligible to stand in next year’s general election. In an interview, Chongwe said there was no doubt that President Lungu misled the former cabinet ministers, against Likando’s advice. “The Attorney General publicly said that under the current Constitution, when Parliament is dissolved, even Cabinet is dissolved. The issue of ministers working when...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.