DEMOCRATIC Party leader Harry Kalaba says government should ensure that they adequately fund the extended voter registration exercise so that citizens don’t have to queue up for long hours as has been the case. In an interview, Kalaba, urged government to adequately fund the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure the forthcoming extended voter registration period ran smoothly to capture as many voters as possible. He wondered why ECZ was the subject of widespread ridicule when it was simply a victim of insufficient funding by government. “My comment has...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.