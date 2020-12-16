MMD president Nevers Mumba has lamented that government did not come to his aid when he was restricted by the Democratic Republic of Congo authorities despite making Zambian officials aware of his situation. And Mumba says he will carry out some investigations to confirm whether someone in Zambia fed Congolese officials with the lies which he was questioned on because no one in DRC could be responsible for that. In an interview with his nephew Chitambala Mwewa, live on his Simon Mwewa Lane Facebook page on Tuesday night, Mumba said...



