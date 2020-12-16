ZESCO Limited’s failure to explain why it needs to acquire a €1.7 billion loan, translating to around K45 billion, remains suspicious, says Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z). And former finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zesco’s decision to acquire the unexplained €1.7 billion loan may cost Zambia’s chance for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package. Last week, an investigation by News Diggers! indicated that Zesco was seeking an unprecedented €1.78 billion loan from suspicious unlicensed and unregulated lenders based in Bosnia, Italy and Thailand, and Zesco hadfailed to explain the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.