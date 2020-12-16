ZESCO Limited’s failure to explain why it needs to acquire a €1.7 billion loan, translating to around K45 billion, remains suspicious, says Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z). And former finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zesco’s decision to acquire the unexplained €1.7 billion loan may cost Zambia’s chance for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package. Last week, an investigation by News Diggers! indicated that Zesco was seeking an unprecedented €1.78 billion loan from suspicious unlicensed and unregulated lenders based in Bosnia, Italy and Thailand, and Zesco hadfailed to explain the...
Menu