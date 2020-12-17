CONSTITUTIONAL Court Judge Enoch Mulembe has died.

In a statement, Thursday, Judiciary Public Relations Officer Kalumba Chisambisha- Slavin said Judge Mulembe passed away at 09:20 hours at the University Teaching Hospital.

“I regret to inform you of the passing of hon Mr Justice Enoch Kalimunda Mulembe, hon Judge of the Constitutional Court. Hon Mr Justice Mulembe aged 52, passed away this morning at 09:20 at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka. The funeral gathering is at Plot 21548 Chalala off Mosi-oa-Tunya Road, Lusaka. Mourners are advised to observe COVID-19 guidelines. Further details on the funeral arrangements shall be communicated in due course,” stated Chisambisha-Slavin.