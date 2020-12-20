SOME unknown people have exhumed a coffin and the body of a man who was buried in 2012 at Kawama Cemetery in Ndola.

Both the body and the coffin have gone missing.

According to a statement issued, Sunday, Ndola City Council public relations manager Rabecca Mushota said the empty grave which belonged to Frances Kabwe was discovered on Friday by workers of the council.

“A body and a coffin have been exhumed by unknown people at Kawama Cemetery. The empty grave was discovered on Friday by workers of the Ndola City Council. Both the body and the coffin are missing and the grave belongs to Frances M Kabwe who was born in 1953 and was buried on August 2, 2012,” she stated.

Mushota further stated that the Council had engaged Chifubu Police Station and that investigations were on-going.

She also called on members of the public with any information on the matter to report to the local authority or the police.

“The Ndola City Council is calling on the deceased’s relatives to avail themselves to the Council so that they can be updated on the incident and the processes that will follow. The Ndola City Council is dismayed at the uncultural and senseless crime that transpired at Kawama Cemetery and calls on members of the public with any information on the matter to report to the local authority or the police,” stated Mushota.