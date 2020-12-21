NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili, flanked by his vice Joseph Akafumba and his Roan MP Joseph Chishala, addresses journalists during a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka on October 29, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili says it is foolish for ECZ to extend the voter registration exercise by four day. In an interview, Kambwili argued that the ECZ’s decision to extend for only four more days, lapsing Sunday, showed a lack of seriousness on the part of the Commission as they were now guaranteed not to hit the intended nine million target of eligible voters. The Commission has so far registered 6.4 million voters in the last one month. “[This is] foolishness of the worst kind, foolishness of...