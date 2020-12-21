MAZABUKA Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo says PF’s assumption of an easy election victory next year is “wishful thinking” because their popularity is at its lowest owing to Zambia’s current economic crisis. Commenting on PF chairman for elections Yafwa Mukanga’s remarks that Zambians had no option but to re-elect the PF because the PF had changed their lives, Nkombo described the PF’s confidence in winning next year’s general election as wishful thinking, saying the public mood had dramatically shifted against the ruling party since 2016 owing to the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.