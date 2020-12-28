UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says there is no need for an investigation in last week’s shooting which resulted in the death of two citizens, demanding that Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja should be fired. Speaking during the burial of UPND member Joseph Kaunda, Sunday, Hichilema asked Zambians to remove the current government which had resorted to murdering innocent citizens. “This is the country which has slipped off our hands. I was whispering to my colleague honourable (Chishimba) Kambwili that after we liberated this...



