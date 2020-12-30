NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili says the police command has exhibited extreme arrogance in the manner they have handled the shooting of two civilians last Wednesday. And Kambwili says President Edgar Lungu’s legacy will be that of a leader who destroyed Zambia’s democracy due to his failure to provide leadership amid the deteriorating human rights abuses in the country. Speaking via a Facebook live video, Tuesday, Kambwili said it was extreme arrogance for the police to state that Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda’s demise could have been avoided...



