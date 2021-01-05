PATRIOTIC Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says the ruling party now has three more provinces to conduct intra-party elections before deciding on a date when the general conference will be conducted. In an interview, Phiri also declared that there would be no wrangles in the ruling party during the build up to the general conference. “How many times are we going to answer that? We haven’t yet finished all the provinces, we are remaining with Lusaka, Northern and Luapula provinces. When we finish, that is when we will have...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.