New Road Development Agency (RDA) Board chairperson Samuel Mukupa shortly after being introduced by housing and infrastructure development minister Ronald Chitotela at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka on November 20, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PATRIOTIC Front party national chairperson Samuel Mukupa says there is no general mood for change in the country. And Mukupa says Zambians should not be cheated by opposition leaders who claim they will immediately revive the economy once voted into office. In an interview Mukupa said despite some COVID-19 induced hardships and bad weather, PF’s performance was second to none. He said he was confident that PF would be voted back into office to complete its agenda, adding that there was no general mood for change in the country. ”...