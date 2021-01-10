Govt recalls leaking condoms after public outcry

By Julia Malunga

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has written to Honeybee Pharmacy, directing them to immediately recall defective condoms and gloves which have been in circulation since September 2020.

This follows a humiliating appearance before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee last week, Wednesday, where Medical Store Limited managing director Chikuta Mbewe admitted that Honeybee-supplied substandard condoms and gloves were distributed in September 2020, without conducting any quality assurance tests.

Mbewe also admitted that the said condoms and gloves were not safe for human consumption given that they failed quality tests at Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS), further telling the committee that these items were still in circulation.

The revelations from the PAC sitting incited public outrage, as citizens wondered whether government has any regard for citizens' health.

And in a letter seen by News Diggers! and dated January 7, 2021, ZAMRA Mwale directed Honeybee to recall the products within 14 days, saying they failed quality assurance tests at ZABS.