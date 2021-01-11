GOVERNANCE Activist Brebner Changala says the ruling Patriotic Front thinks Zambians are idiots who can be fooled by money laundering tricks like the one in which the party claims a named company has paid back illegal salaries on behalf of ex-ministers. In an interview, Changala said it is organised stupidity for the PF to try and make people believe that under such an economic crisis there can be a benevolent company that can pay millions to the government on behalf of the ruling party without any corresponding benefit. He charged...
