THE United States Embassy interim Chargé d’Affairs David Young has written a message of condolences to UPND member Joseph Kaunda’s family, assuring them that he will continue pushing for justice.

In a letter, Young stated that he was deeply saddened by Kaunda’s untimely demise after he and State prosecutor Nsama Nsama were shot dead by police last month.

“On behalf of all of us at the US Embassy, please accept our condolences upon the tragic death of Joseph Kaunda. I was personally deeply saddened to learn of his passing. I know what a terribly tragic loss his passing is for your family. We will continue to join others in urging that justice be done and the person who committed this tragic act to be held to account by the law. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family at this time of sorrow and mourning,” wrote Young.

And speaking when she delivered the letter, Friday, UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda said the US government was also touched by Kaunda’s demise.

“Joseph died because he believed in the values of the UPND, therefore, he became the family of the UPND and as we remember Joseph, we also remember a number of our people who died in a similar manner, killed by the State just because they want to see a better life for Zambia. We had Greza Matapa, who was also killed; we remember Lawrence Banda, we remember Mapenzi, among others, who have lost their lives just because they believe in seeking a better future for Zambia by belonging to the UPND family,” said Imenda.

“It is not only us, who are touched by the death of Joseph Kaunda, the whole of Zambia are touched, the whole world is touched, that is why even the Americans, through their Embassy, has sent us to deliver a letter of sympathy that they are with the family as they mourn and they are asking that justice should be done. Justice should prevail. The death of Joseph and the other persons should not die like that. I take this opportunity to urge government to leave no stone unturned in investigating the death of Joseph and Nsama Nsama so that the culprits can be held accountable and the law should take its course. No need to sweep this thing under the carpet.”

Meanwhile, Kaunda’s family representative David Katongo said Joseph’s passing was still hard for them to comprehend.