ACTIONAID Zambia says former Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya must face the law for endangering the lives of Zambians. And UPND leader UPND Hakainde Hichilema says the Anti-Corruption Commission must immediately move in on Dr Chilufya. In a statement, Monday, ActionAid country director Nalucha Ziba stated that Dr Chilufya had been at the center stage of various corrupt allegations in the Ministry of Health such as the theft of medication. “ActionAid Zambia welcomes the much-anticipated firing of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya as the Health Minister. We note that even before the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.