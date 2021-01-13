THIS is a continuation of verbatim from the Parliamentary Accounts Committee hearing, where the Ministry of Health PS, Honeybee Pharmacy, ZAMRA, Medical Stores and other government agencies appeared for questioning over the US$17 million drug supply scandal: Kunda: So having distributed, were those safe for use? Yes Medical Stores. Mbewe: Chair, I appreciate, I think from us, looking at the processes, because from our pharmacovigilance, this is a system where facilities report very specific issues to do with the integrity or the quality of the products. There was a pattern...



