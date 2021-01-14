UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema addresses journalists during a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka on December 16, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says PF has exacerbated Konkola Copper Mines’ (KCM) challenges by splitting it into two entities. And Hichilema says a similar situation is evolving at Mopani Copper Mines where PF will create more problems instead of seeking lasting solutions. KCM acting chief executive officer Enock Mponda announced earlier this month that provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu had decided to reorganise and restructure KCM into two subsidiary companies, namely KCM SmelterCo Limited, and Konkola Mineral Resources Limited effective February 1, 2021, in a bid to increase efficiency, foster optimisation...