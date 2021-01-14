OPPOSITION Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi says the Alliance is finalising a mechanism that will enable it field single candidates on all elective positions in this year’s general election. In an interview, Milupi announced that the Alliance, consisting of the country’s major opposition political parties, was on course to select single candidates for all elective positions at this year’s general election. “We are still meeting. The Alliance is very active and there are many people, who would want to join the Alliance and we are considering those. The Alliance is going...



