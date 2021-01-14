Medical Stores Limited managing director Chikuta Mbewe with Honeybee pharmacy director Zakir Motala (r ) when they appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee at Parliament building on January 6, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HONEYBEE Pharmacy Limited says the company is a casualty of a “politically-motivated conflict” directed towards dismissed Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya by his rivals within and outside government. And Honeybee Pharmacy has insisted it has not supplied any defective drugs. In a statement, Wednesday, Honeybee Pharmacy Management charged that there was an attempt to “assassinate its character and corporate reputation” by hostile business competitors. “We have listened attentively and observed how this contention concerning the medical supply kits and our contract agreement has been discussed in the media. All those...