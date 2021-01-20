Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo when she appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee at Parliament building on January 6, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECRETARY to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has confirmed that Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo is no longer controlling officer and that she has been serving a one month suspension without pay. Speaking when he appeared before the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC), Monday, Yamba said Mulalelo was found wanting over some issues raised in the Auditor General’s 2019 report and the interim audit report on the utilisation of COVID-19 resources dated July 31, 2020. He was speaking in response to Mkushi North PF member of...