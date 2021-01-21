THE Alliance for Community Action says the Accountant General and Secretary to the Treasury owe the Zambian people a duty to disclose the source of all such monies which were paid on behalf of the ministers. In a statement, Monday, ACA Information and Advocacy Officer Jimmy Maliseni said lack of disclosure would do little to allay concerns of money laundering and false declarations. “ACA is deeply concerned with the non-disclosure of the purported well-wishers who settled legal debts owed to the treasury by former ministers who illegally stayed in office...
Menu