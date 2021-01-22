WHOEVER wins Zambia’s presidential election must be allowed to be sworn- in peacefully following the results of the August 12 general election, says US Embassy in Zambia interim Chargé d’Affaires David Young. And Chargé d’Affaires Young says a free press remains essential during and after a hotly-contested election campaign to effectively apply checks and balances on all arms of government during the electoral process. Meanwhile, Young says Zambia will receive a substantive ambassador this year. When asked if he was hopeful if Zambia could achieve a peaceful transfer of power...
Menu